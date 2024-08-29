ProGarden BBQ Charcoal Grill on Wheels Cylinder Shape

This BBQ cylinder charcoal grill from ProGarden is an ideal choice for a pleasant barbecue meal. It features two wheels and a comfortable cooking height of 79 cm. Carbon steel material: The ProGarden outdoor grill is an excellent option for cooking outside. It has a cooking grid made of chromed carbon steel. Easy-to-move grill: The outdoor barbecue grill has two wheels and two sturdy handles, making it easy to move it wherever you need it. You can store it back again when not in use. Practical functions: Also, this charcoal barbeque grill has a handy warming rack above the cooking grid and a convenient storage rack at the bottom. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Carbon steel . Grid material: Chromed carbon steel . Overall dimensions: 39 x 100 x 100 cm (Diam. x L x H) . Plated cooking grill size: 71 x 35 cm (L x W) . Chromed warming rack size: 67.5 x 13 cm (L x W) . Barbecue cylinder on 2 wheels . Cooking height: 79 cm . Bottom metal sheet thickness: 0.8 mm . Lid metal sheet thickness: 0.5 mm . Plated cooking wire diameter: 4.5 mm/3 mm . 4.5x3 mm black painted charcoal grate wire . 4.5x2 mm warming rack wire . With 2 handles . Storage rack at the bottom . 2 middle bars . Weight: 13.5 kg . Easy to assemble