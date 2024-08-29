Marketplace.
image 1 of Table for Oven Smoker 40x28x44.5 cm Galvanised steel
image 1 of Table for Oven Smoker 40x28x44.5 cm Galvanised steelimage 2 of Table for Oven Smoker 40x28x44.5 cm Galvanised steelimage 3 of Table for Oven Smoker 40x28x44.5 cm Galvanised steelimage 4 of Table for Oven Smoker 40x28x44.5 cm Galvanised steelimage 5 of Table for Oven Smoker 40x28x44.5 cm Galvanised steel

Table for Oven Smoker 40x28x44.5 cm Galvanised steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£54.99

£54.99/each

Table for Oven Smoker 40x28x44.5 cm Galvanised steel
This table for oven smoker is the ideal equipment that makes your BBQ easier. It is suitable for any home parties, feasts, and other outdoor activities. Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against rust and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors. Adjustable screw: You can adjust the height of the black screw to keep the worktable stable on uneven ground. Storage shelf: The table has 2 open shelves for you to place flour, sugar, mixing bowls, cutting boards, and other BBQ supplies well-organised and within easy reach. The sturdy tabletop provides good support, making the prep table suitable for holding your oven smoker. Versatile use: The multifunctional table can be used as a Pizza oven table, food prep table, food serving table, BBQ grilling table, potting table, worktable, etc. Important information - Material: Galvanised steel . Dimensions: 40 x 28 x 44.5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here