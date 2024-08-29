Table for Oven Smoker 40x28x44.5 cm Galvanised steel

This table for oven smoker is the ideal equipment that makes your BBQ easier. It is suitable for any home parties, feasts, and other outdoor activities. Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against rust and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors. Adjustable screw: You can adjust the height of the black screw to keep the worktable stable on uneven ground. Storage shelf: The table has 2 open shelves for you to place flour, sugar, mixing bowls, cutting boards, and other BBQ supplies well-organised and within easy reach. The sturdy tabletop provides good support, making the prep table suitable for holding your oven smoker. Versatile use: The multifunctional table can be used as a Pizza oven table, food prep table, food serving table, BBQ grilling table, potting table, worktable, etc. Important information - Material: Galvanised steel . Dimensions: 40 x 28 x 44.5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes