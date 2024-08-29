Gas Barbecue Grill 4+1 Cooking Zone Silver

This gas BBQ grill has 4 large cooking zones and 1 side cooking zone and is ideal for creating an outdoor feast for your family and friends. It will make your outdoor cooking experience sizzle, effectively turning your backyard into a second kitchen! The gas grill features a stylish and functional design. It has a large cooking surface and a heavy-duty hood with a built-in thermometer which accurately displays the cooking temperature. A side table offers additional workspace for making sauces or your favourite side dishes. A removable grease drip container is also included, which is easy to clean. Made of heavy-duty materials, the grill is very durable. The cabinet underneath provides large space to store cookware and utensils. Thanks to the 2 sturdy castors, the grill is easy to move around. Delivery also includes a BBQ cover to protect the grill from rain and dust. To connect the barbecue to the gas cylinder, a gas hose and a proper pressure regulator are required, which are not included in delivery. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: SPCC + stainless steel . Overall dimensions: 104 x 55.4 x 97.7 cm (L x W x H) . Main cooking zone: 9.7 kW (27200 BTU = 4 maincooking zones x 6800 BTU each) . Sidecooking zone: 2.5 kW (8500 BTU) . Cooking grill: 48.5 x 37.5 cm . Cooking height: 82 cm . Suitable gas type: LPG, butane, propane . Electronic ignition . Integrated thermometer for accurate cooking temperature display . Removable grease cup, easy to clean . A spacious cabinet for storing accessories . Sturdy castors for mobility . Including a BBQ cover to protect the grill from rain and dust . Caution:NEVER place gas cylinders in the storage cabinet or under the BBQ