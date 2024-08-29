Marketplace.
ProGarden Cylinder Train Smoker Black

This cylinder train smoker, part of the Vaggan line from ProGarden, is an excellent choice for a pleasant barbecue meal. It features two wheels and a comfortable cooking height of a maximum of 79 cm. Carbon steel material: The ProGarden outdoor grill is an ideal option for cooking outside. It has two kettle grills made of carbon steel alloy. High temperature-resistant paint: This outdoor barbecue grill has a high temperature-resistant paint that makes it suitable for burning charcoal. Easy-to-move grill: The smoker bbq grill has two wheels and a sturdy handle, making it easy to move it wherever you need it. YOu can also store it back again when not in use. Practical functions: Also, this cylinder barbeque grill has a handy Celsius thermometer on the lid and a convenient smoke exhaust pipe. Important information - Colour: Matte black . Material: Carbon steel . Grid material: Chromed carbon steel . Main kettle size: 30 x 61 cm (Diam. x L) . Side kettle size: 30 x 30 cm (Diam. x L) . Cooking height (main/side): 79 cm/69 cm . Smoker grill with high temperature-resistant paint . Smoke exhaust pipe . Body metal sheet thickness: 0.8 mm . Cover metal sheet thickness: 0.7 mm . Legs tube diameter: 32 mm . Metal bottom rack size: 67 x 31.5 cm (L x W) . Wire diameter: 3.8 mm . 3 x 1.8 cm stainless steel handles . Celsius thermometer on the lid . 2 wheels . Weight: 13.6 kg . Easy to assemble

