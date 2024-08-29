Marketplace.
Gas Charcoal Combo Grill with 3 Burners

Gas Charcoal Combo Grill with 3 Burners
This gas & charcoal combo grill is ideal for creating an outdoor feast for your family and friends. It will make your outdoor cooking experience sizzle, turning your backyard into a second kitchen! The combo grill features a charcoal cooking area and a gas cooking area with 3 burners. It has 2 heavy-duty hoods, each with a built-in thermometer which displays the cooking temperature. Two foldable side tables offer additional space for making sauces or your favourite side dishes. Made of heavy-duty materials, the combo grill is very durable. The cabinet and shelves underneath provide space to store kitchen supplies. Thanks to the 2 sturdy wheels, the outdoor grill is easy to move around when needed (please do not move it during use). Note: To connect the barbecue to the gas cylinder, a gas hose and a proper pressure regulator are required, which are not included in delivery. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Overall dimensions: 159 x 52.5 x 101.5 cm (W x D x H) . Total power: 8.4 kW . BTU rating: 28660 BTU . Height of cooking area from the ground: 82 cm . Size of each cooking area: 47.5 x 38 cm (L x W) . Gas cooking area (with 3 burners) and charcoal cooking area . Enamelled grill grid . Electronic ignition . 2 built-in thermometers . Sturdy wheels for mobility . With foldable side tables . Caution: NEVER place gas cylinders in the storage cabinet or under the BBQ

