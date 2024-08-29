Gas BBQ Grill with 5 Burners Silver Stainless Steel

This gas bbq grill, equipped with 5 burners, will be a perfect choice for treating your family and friends to a pleasant barbecue. Durable and stable construction: The bbq grill is made of durable stainless steel, providing resistance to corrosion and rust and ensuring years of reliable use. Ample cooking space: The outdoor grill has a large cooking surface, and the side burner offers additional workspace for making sauces or your favourite side dishes. Convenient design: Thanks to the flexible wheels, the gas barbecue is easy to transport and move around. You can enjoy the barbecue time wherever you want. Extra storage: The cabinet underneath the gas grill provides ample space to store kitchen supplies or BBQ tools. Piezo ignition: The piezo ignition system provides fast and reliable burner start-ups with the push of a button. Build-in thermometer: An accurate built-in thermometer on the cover of the bbq grill is especially helpful, making the family food well-done at all time. Good to know:To connect the barbecue to the gas cylinder, a gas hose and a proper pressure regulator are required, which are not included in delivery. Warning:The BBQ grill will become very hot during use. Do not move it during operation. Never place gas cylinders in the storage cabinet or under the BBQ. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Stainless steel, chromed steel . Overall dimensions: 136.5 x 54 x 109 cm (L x W x H) . Power: 16 kW . Cooking grill size: 63 x 40 cm (L x W) . Side burner size: 46 x 35.5 cm (L x W) . Cooking height: 83 cm . With 5 burners . Piezo ignition . With France connector and metal hose . Assembly required: Yes