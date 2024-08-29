Marketplace.
ProGarden Grill on Wheels with Side Table Black

ProGarden Grill on Wheels with Side Table Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£249.99

£249.99/each

ProGarden Grill on Wheels with Side Table Black
This grill on wheels with a side table from ProGarden is an ideal choice for a pleasant barbecue meal. It features two wheels and a comfortable cooking height of a maximum of 96 cm. Carbon steel material: The ProGarden outdoor grill is an excellent option for cooking outside. It has a fire bowl made of carbon steel alloy and two sideboards. Enamelled carbon steel: This outdoor barbecue grill has a temperature-resistant enamel coating that makes it suitable for burning charcoal. Easy-to-move grill: The BBQ grill has two wheels, making it easy to move it wherever you need it. You can store it back again when not in use. Practical functions: Also, this charcoal grill has a handy thermometer on the lid and a cooking grid made of chromed carbon steel. Important information - Colour: Matte black . Material: Carbon steel with matte powder coating . Fire bowl material: Carbon steel with enamel coating . Grid material: Chromed carbon steel . Overall dimensions: 130 x 65 x 95 cm (W x D x H) . Bottom plate size: 69 x 45.5 cm (L x W) . Charcoal grill with electro-phoresis finish . With side wings . Cooking height: 82-96 cm . Lid diameter: 58.5 cm . Lid metal sheet thickness: 0.6 mm . Fire bowl diameter: 57 cm . Fire bowl metal sheet thickness: 0.6 mm . With thermometer . Legs tube diameter: 32 mm . Bottom plate size: 69 x 45.5 cm . Bottom plate metal sheet thickness: 0.6 mm . 2 wheels . Weight: 17.56 kg . Easy to assemble

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here