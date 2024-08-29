ProGarden Grill on Wheels with Side Table Black

This grill on wheels with a side table from ProGarden is an ideal choice for a pleasant barbecue meal. It features two wheels and a comfortable cooking height of a maximum of 96 cm. Carbon steel material: The ProGarden outdoor grill is an excellent option for cooking outside. It has a fire bowl made of carbon steel alloy and two sideboards. Enamelled carbon steel: This outdoor barbecue grill has a temperature-resistant enamel coating that makes it suitable for burning charcoal. Easy-to-move grill: The BBQ grill has two wheels, making it easy to move it wherever you need it. You can store it back again when not in use. Practical functions: Also, this charcoal grill has a handy thermometer on the lid and a cooking grid made of chromed carbon steel. Important information - Colour: Matte black . Material: Carbon steel with matte powder coating . Fire bowl material: Carbon steel with enamel coating . Grid material: Chromed carbon steel . Overall dimensions: 130 x 65 x 95 cm (W x D x H) . Bottom plate size: 69 x 45.5 cm (L x W) . Charcoal grill with electro-phoresis finish . With side wings . Cooking height: 82-96 cm . Lid diameter: 58.5 cm . Lid metal sheet thickness: 0.6 mm . Fire bowl diameter: 57 cm . Fire bowl metal sheet thickness: 0.6 mm . With thermometer . Legs tube diameter: 32 mm . Bottom plate size: 69 x 45.5 cm . Bottom plate metal sheet thickness: 0.6 mm . 2 wheels . Weight: 17.56 kg . Easy to assemble