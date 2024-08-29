Barrel Grill with 2 Cooking Grids Black 80x95x90 cm Steel

Do you have a BIG crowd to feed, get this heavy-duty charcoal BBQ grill now! With a large cooking space, you can keep friends and family well-fed with this barrel grill! The steel construction makes it sturdy on all surfaces. The barbecue features a black coated finish that protects it from the elements and gives it a stylish look. Thanks to the barrel shape of the barbecue, it has perfect heat circulation. It's also equipped with a chrome-plated warming rack to keep food warm while you cook the next round. The removable ashtray makes cleaning easy. WARNING: This BBQ grill is only for outdoor use. WARNING: The BBQ grill will become very hot during use. DO NOT move it during operation. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Steel . Overall dimensions (with lid closed): 80 x 73 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Overall dimensions (with lid open): 80 x 95 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Cooking area size: 72 x 35.5 cm (L x W) . Warming rack size: 68 x 13 cm (L x W) . Cooking height from the ground: 70 cm . Included two air vents on the lid and fire bowl . Assembly required: Yes