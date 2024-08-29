Gas Barbecue Grill 4+1 Cooking Zone Steel & Stainless Steel

This gas BBQ grill has 4 large cooking zones and 1 side cooking zone and is ideal for creating an outdoor feast for your family and friends. It will make your outdoor cooking experience sizzle, effectively turning your backyard into a second kitchen! The gas grill features a stylish and functional design. It has a large cooking surface and a heavy-duty hood with a built-in thermometer which accurately displays the cooking temperature. A side table offers additional workspace for making sauces or your favourite side dishes. A removable grease drip container is also included, which is easy to clean. Made of heavy-duty materials, the grill is very durable. The cabinet underneath provides large space to store cookware and utensils. Thanks to the 2 sturdy castors, the grill is easy to move around. Delivery also includes a BBQ cover to protect the grill from rain and dust. To connect the barbecue to the gas cylinder, a gas hose and a proper pressure regulator are required, which are not included in delivery. Important information - Colour: Black and silver . Material: SPCC, stainless steel . Overall dimensions: 121.5 x 55 x 107 cm (L x W x H) . Main cooking zone: 11.6 kW (39579,20 BTU = 4 burners 9894,80 BTU each) . Side burner: 2.3 kW (7847,60 BTU) . Grill cooking area: 64 x 40 cm . Cooking height from the ground: 85 cm . Suitable gas type: LPG, butane, propane . Piezo ignition . Integrated thermometer for accurate cooking temperature display . Removable grease collection, easy to clean . A spacious closet for storing barbecue accessories . Sturdy castors for mobility . Including grill cover to protect against rain and dust . Attention: NEVER place gas cylinders in the storage cabinet or under the grill