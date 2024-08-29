Outdoor Pizza Oven with Pizza Stone

Whether for pizzas, bread, cakes or pies, nothing can match the inimitable smoky taste of traditional pizza ovens. In the comfort of your own garden, you will be able to bake authentic-tasting pizzas and don‚Äôt be surprised if the scent brings you envious glances from your neighbours. Made of high-quality SPCC with powder-coating, this oven is highly robust and durable. The oven comes with a built-in thermometer which displays the cooking temperature inside. The easy-to-open door and the chimney with the cap ensure the well air circulation and excellent temperature control. Two built-in handles provide the added convenience. A pizza stone is included for baking pizza or other foods. Please note this oven needs to be used with the gas grill and you can find the matching product in our shop. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: SPCC with powder-coating . Overall dimensions: 66 x 44 x 85.5 cm (L x W x H) . Oven house dimensions (without handle): 46 x 35 x 31 cm (L x W x H) . Cooking grid size: 21.5 x 31.5 cm (L x W) . Cooking area size: 46 x 33.5 cm (L x W) . Pizza stone size: 26 x 1 cm (Diameter x T) . Chimney with stainless steel cap . Includes 2 handles . Assembly required: Yes . It should be used with sku 44280 . Delivery contains: . 1 x Oven house . 1 x Chimney . 2 x Grill grid . 1 x Pizza stone