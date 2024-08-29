BBQ Oven Smoker with Wood Chips 44.5x29x110 cm Galvanised steel

Use this multifunctional oven smoker with wood chips to make a feast and enjoy a cosy outdoor time with your family! Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against rust and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors. Ample smoker space: The outdoor smoker provides plenty of space for smoking your meat, fish, sausages, and so on. The included S-shaped hooks and grids make your BBQ more convenient. Indicative function: The smoker oven is equipped with a thermometer to check the chamber temperature. You can also keep an eye on the food inside to ensure the best grilling thanks to the glass window of the smoker. Warning:Do not use the barbecue in a confined and/or habitable space e. g. houses, tents, caravans, motor homes, boats. Danger of carbon monoxide poisoning fatality. Important information - Material: Galvanised steel, glass . Dimensions: 44.5 x 29 x 110 cm (W x D x H) . Glass window size: 19.5 x 41.5 cm (L x W) . Zinc-plated fire bowl, rack and ash box . Drawer with handle . Suitable for outdoor use . Assembly required: YesDelivery contains:1 x Oven smoker . 12 x S-shaped hook . 3 x Grid . 1 kg wood chip