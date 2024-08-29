Marketplace.
image 1 of ProGarden BBQ Pizza Oven Black
image 1 of ProGarden BBQ Pizza Oven Blackimage 2 of ProGarden BBQ Pizza Oven Black

ProGarden BBQ Pizza Oven Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£385.99

£385.99/each

ProGarden BBQ Pizza Oven Black
This BBQ pizza oven with a chimney from ProGarden, including cooking stone, makes the most delicious mini pizzas for your friends and family with your favourite ingredients. It is an ideal choice for every pizza lover. With this oven, you can make a crunchy pizza like a pizza maker. And not only that! The temperature rises up to 400¬∞C in just a few minutes with its adjustable thermostat. Baking with a food-safe cooking stone absorbs moisture from the dough, giving the pizza a crispy crust. It is easy to move in your garden with its wheels. You can enjoy the baking time wherever you want. Make your own pizza in just a few minutes and enjoy it with your family and friends. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Metal . Overall dimensions: 49 x 37 x 103 cm (L x D x H) . Thickness: 0,8 mm . Cooking height: 54-76 cm . Cooking grid: 34,5 x 24,5 cm (L x W), chromed steel . Grill: 34,5 x 24,5 cm (L x W) . Door top: 37,5 x 22 x 3,5 cm (L x W x H) . Door bottom: 37,5 x 19,6 x 3,5 cm(L x W x H) . Firebowl: 60 x 42 x 59,8 cm(L x W x H), steel with enamel . Bottom plate: 50,3 x 37,4 x 2 cm(L x W x H) . Chimney: 9,5 x 46,7 cm(L x W) . With handle and legs: steel with painting . Easy to move around with wheels . Adjustable thermostat: up to 400¬∞C . With pizza stone . Assembly required: Yes

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here