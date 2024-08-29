2-in-1 Kamado Barbecue Grill Smoker Ceramic 56 cm Green

This ceramic Kamado grill uses coal or wood for fuel and has a large cooking grid with a 26. 5 cm diameter. The mini Kamado is perfect for grilling, baking, smoking, cooking or just keeping your food warm. The ceramic barbecue has a very sturdy hinged lid with a vent and a built-in thermometer. Thanks to the layered vent, you can control the airflow as well as the temperature with ease. The high-quality ceramic with the glazed, pitted exterior finish is durable and aesthetically pleasing. It makes for a unique cooking process that adds flavour to the food while keeping it exceptionally tender! The powder-coated steel feet add extra stability to the grill. Ideal to cook a wide range of food such as burgers, fish, and ribs, this Kamado barbecue grill indeed offers you and your friends great BBQ fun! Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Ceramic with glazed pitted exterior, powder-coated steel . Total height: 56 cm . Outer diameter: 31 cm . Diameter of the stainless steel grill plate: 26.5 cm . Built-in thermometer, with temperature ranging from 0¬∞C to 450¬∞C . Spring-loaded hinge . Stainless steel vent