ProGarden BBQ Grill Ball Shape 37 cm Orange

This BBQ ball grill from ProGarden is an excellent choice for a pleasant barbecue meal. It is a compact table barbeque grill with sturdy short tripod legs made of flat metal. Carbon steel material: The ProGarden outdoor grill is a perfect option for cooking outside or on the balcony. It has two air vents and a lid with a nylon handle. High temperature-resistant powder coating: This outdoor barbecue grill has a fire bowl with orange high temperature-resistant powder coating, a zinc charcoal inner tray and a cooking grid made of chromed carbon steel. Compact grill: The bbq grill features a compact design. It can be closed tightly using its three closing clips with silicon coating when not in use. Important information - Colour: Orange . Material: Carbon steel . Grid material: Chromed carbon steel . Size: 37 x 25.5 cm (Diam. x H) . Cooking height: 25.5 cm . High temperature-resistant powder coating . Lid diameter: 37 cm . Lid metal sheet thickness: 0.4 mm . Bowl diameter: 36 cm . Bowl metal sheet thickness: 0.7 mm . Inner zinc charcoal tray diameter: 22.5 cm . Charcoal tray thickness: 0.7 mm . Chromed cooking grill diameter: 34 cm . Wire thickness 2.5/3.5 mm . Tripod legs made of flat metal . Lid with nylon handle . 3 closing clips with silicon coating . 2 air-vents . Easy to assemble

