Pizza Oven with Ceramic Stone for Gas Charcoal BBQ

Our pizza oven is a must-have for anyone who loves freshly made pizzas! Bring a new twist to your outdoor parties by serving tasty pizzas. This oven is equipped with a ceramic pizza stone and a chromed grid for rapid heat-up, and you can have freshly made pizzas cooked in just a few minutes. The pizza oven has a durable 430 stainless steel hood and an enamelled base. Heat is retained and distributed evenly, ensuring consistent cooking. The pizza oven can be used on gas or charcoal BBQs, which are also available in our shop. Important information - Colour: Black and silver . Material: Stainless steel, enamelled base . Overall dimensions: 49 x 35 x 15.5 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions of ceramic pizza stone: 31 x 31 x 1 cm (L x W x T) . Chromed grid size: 34 x 32.5 cm (L x W) . With temperature gauge . Can be used on gas or charcoal BBQ