Artificial Flower Garlands 6 pcs Red Pink 240 cm

Create a romantic and fairytale atmosphere for your life with these artificial flower garlands! Realistic looking: The artificial flower decoration is made of artificial silk and PE. The flowers and leaves are made of artificial silk, which look vivid and natural. The vine is made of PE, with no wire inside, so you can hang the flower vine to make it droop naturally, with a high simulation degree and realistic shape. Wide applications: The fake flower garland is ideal for kinds of indoor and outdoor decorations such as wedding arches, party backdrops, table centerpieces, welcome boards, fences, handrails, mirrors, swings and so on. Easy to care: The flower garland doesn't require watering, but always keeps spring fresh. It is also easy to clean and wipe off the dust. If you put it outside the yard, it can withstand many kinds of weather and has a long-lasting life. Important information - Colour: Red pink . Material: PE (Polyethylene), artificial silk . Length: 240 cm . Number of flowers per garland: 45 . Delivery contains: . 6 x Artificial flower garland