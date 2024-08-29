Marketplace.
image 1 of Laundry Drying Rack 107x107x120 cm Aluminium
image 1 of Laundry Drying Rack 107x107x120 cm Aluminiumimage 2 of Laundry Drying Rack 107x107x120 cm Aluminiumimage 3 of Laundry Drying Rack 107x107x120 cm Aluminiumimage 4 of Laundry Drying Rack 107x107x120 cm Aluminium

Laundry Drying Rack 107x107x120 cm Aluminium

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£126.99

£126.99/each

Laundry Drying Rack 107x107x120 cm Aluminium
This 2-tier laundry drying rack is an ideal choice for families with limited drying space! Stable frame: Aluminium metal is lightweight and strong. It's resistant to corrosion with a self-protecting oxide layer. The aluminium frame of the clothes drying rack ensures sturdiness and stability. Foldable design: Since each of the laundry airers can be folded individually, the clothes drying stand can even be used on just one side while placed directly against the wall or radiator. Wide application: Thanks to its compact design, this clothes airer can be placed in a corner of the bathroom, balcony, loft and so on. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Aluminium, PS (polystyrene), PA (polyamide) . Overall dimensions: 107 x 107 x 120 cm (W x D x H) . Total hanging length: 33 m . Assembly required: Yes

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here