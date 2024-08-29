Laundry Drying Rack 107x107x120 cm Aluminium

This 2-tier laundry drying rack is an ideal choice for families with limited drying space! Stable frame: Aluminium metal is lightweight and strong. It's resistant to corrosion with a self-protecting oxide layer. The aluminium frame of the clothes drying rack ensures sturdiness and stability. Foldable design: Since each of the laundry airers can be folded individually, the clothes drying stand can even be used on just one side while placed directly against the wall or radiator. Wide application: Thanks to its compact design, this clothes airer can be placed in a corner of the bathroom, balcony, loft and so on. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Aluminium, PS (polystyrene), PA (polyamide) . Overall dimensions: 107 x 107 x 120 cm (W x D x H) . Total hanging length: 33 m . Assembly required: Yes