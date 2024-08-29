Leifheit Standing Airer Pegasus 180 Solid Plus 81510

The Leifheit 81510 Standing Airer Pegasus 180 Solid Plus will be ideal for drying laundry: with its parallel supporting legs, it is extremely stable and thanks to its powder-coated, rustproof rods it is suitable for outdoor as well as indoor use. It has space for two machine loads of laundry. Long laundry items like bath towels or trousers can be placed on the side foldable wings. Their height of 105 cm keeps these longer items off the floor. As a practical extra the Pegasus 180 Solid Plus is delivered with a clothespin bag, which can be attached to one of the drying bars with a hook-and-loop fastener, so you can keep your clothespins within reach. Also included are two holders for smaller laundry items, on which you can place socks, handkerchiefs or pants easily and quickly without clothespins. The standing airer Pegasus 180 Solid Plus is easy to set up and also easy to fold. Important information - Dimensions(unfolded): 157 x 66 x 87 cm (W x D x H) . Drying length: 18 m . Wings height: 105 cm . Capacity: 2 machine loads of laundry . Sturdy, stable airer for indoor and outdoor use . With a special powder coating on the bars . With wings for drying long laundry items . 2 hangers for smaller items and clothespin bag included . Easy to install and fold