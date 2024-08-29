Marketplace.
image 1 of Metaltex Hanging Drying Rack Gale 11 m Silver
image 1 of Metaltex Hanging Drying Rack Gale 11 m Silverimage 2 of Metaltex Hanging Drying Rack Gale 11 m Silverimage 3 of Metaltex Hanging Drying Rack Gale 11 m Silver

Metaltex Hanging Drying Rack Gale 11 m Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

Metaltex Hanging Drying Rack Gale 11 m Silver
The Metaltex Gale hanging drying rack can be hung over the door or shower wall to provide a space-saving solution for drying clothes and towels. The clothes dryer feature reversible hooks which fit almost all doors and shower walls (with a thickness between 0 - 4 cm). The drying rack has 3 grids with a total drying length of 11 metres. The drying rack belongs to the Trend collection. It is characterised by a silver-grey coating in combination with satin black plastic elements. The Metaltex drying rack has an Epotherm layer which makes the rack rust-resistant and anti-static. It offers better strength and durability, even when used outdoors or for hanging. You can fold the laundry rack to a compact size after use and store it indoors. Important information - Colour: Silver grey . Material: Steel with Epotherm coating . Dimensions (open): 57 x 31 x 98 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (folded): 57 x 5.5 x 121 cm (L x W x H) . Drying length: approx. 11 m . 3 grids . Rust-resistant and anti-static . Reversible hooks . Fits over almost all doors and shower walls

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here