Metaltex Hanging Drying Rack Gale 11 m Silver

The Metaltex Gale hanging drying rack can be hung over the door or shower wall to provide a space-saving solution for drying clothes and towels. The clothes dryer feature reversible hooks which fit almost all doors and shower walls (with a thickness between 0 - 4 cm). The drying rack has 3 grids with a total drying length of 11 metres. The drying rack belongs to the Trend collection. It is characterised by a silver-grey coating in combination with satin black plastic elements. The Metaltex drying rack has an Epotherm layer which makes the rack rust-resistant and anti-static. It offers better strength and durability, even when used outdoors or for hanging. You can fold the laundry rack to a compact size after use and store it indoors. Important information - Colour: Silver grey . Material: Steel with Epotherm coating . Dimensions (open): 57 x 31 x 98 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (folded): 57 x 5.5 x 121 cm (L x W x H) . Drying length: approx. 11 m . 3 grids . Rust-resistant and anti-static . Reversible hooks . Fits over almost all doors and shower walls