Leifheit Bathtub Drying Rack Pegasus Bath 190 81702

This practical Leifheit bathtub drying rack Pegasus Bath 190 can be placed over the bathtub in the shape of an upside-down V. In just a few moves, it can be placed over every commercial bathtub. The Pegasus Bath 190 is adjustable in width, resulting in a drying length of 9. 6 to 18. 9 m. Thanks to the triple lock, it is stable in every position. The Pegasus Bath 190 can be used instantly without installation. Its two wings can be used in 16 positions and its sturdy supporting feet suit every bathtub edge. As quickly as it can be installed, it can be re-installed. Simply fold it for space-saving storage. The sturdy drying bars of the Pegasus Bath 190 are powder-coated and rustproof. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Metal . Extendable drying length (from 9.6 to 18.9 m) . Width: 68-124 cm . Washing machine loads: 1-2 . Two wings can be used in 16 positions