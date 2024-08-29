Leifheit Standing Dryer Roma Classic Flex 250

The standing dryer Roma Classic Flex 250 from Leifheit, with its plastic-coated drying rods, will be ideal for drying your laundry, indoors as well as outdoors. It is perfectly suited for drying a wide variety of different laundry items, thanks to its three convenient drying levels: two large, adjustable wings, a drying net for delicates and a lower level for small items. The highest level is comprised of two large wings that can be set at the desired height by hand: perfect for drying trousers and dresses on the hanger while keeping them off the floor. Delicate laundry items such as jumpers or blouses can be dried lying down on a large net, and smaller items can be dried on the lower drying level so that more space is left on top for larger items. The drying rods are coated with weather-resistant plastic for outdoor use and the airer has rubber feet for stability. The Roma Classic Flex 250 dryer has enough space for two to three machine loads of washing. Important information - Dimensions: 151 x 61 x 94 cm (W x D x H) . Drying length: 25 m . Capacity: 2-3 machine loads of laundry . Large, adjustable wings to accommodate items of different lengths . With a drying net for delicates . Lower level is used for smaller items . Suitable for indoor and outdoor use . Weather-resistant, plastic-coated drying rods