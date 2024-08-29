Bamboo Laundry Bin Rectangular Dark Brown

Our bamboo laundry bin is an ideal solution for any household. It keeps your dirty laundry out of sight and makes a decorative addition to your decor at the same time. The inside liner is made of a woven polyester fabric, which does not absorb moisture or odours. It is also removable so you can conveniently transport your laundry to the machine. The basket is equipped with handles so it can be easily moved around. This bamboo laundry hamper can be dismantled and folded up when not in use. This multifunctional hamper can also be used for storing children‚Äôs toys. Please note that the actual colour of the laundry bin can differ slightly from the colour in the pictures. Important information - Material: Bamboo . Colour: Dark brown . Shape: Rectangular . Size: 52 x 32 x 60 cm (L x D x H) . With a removable, polyester inner bag . With handles on thelid and either side for convenient carrying . Lightweight and portable . Please note: our laundry bin has an open bottom . Fabric: Polyester: 100%