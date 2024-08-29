Leifheit Rotary Dryer LinoPop-Up 140 with Cover

The LinoPop-Up 140 rotary dryer from Leifheit is ideal for your home, a narrow balcony, a small terrace or a bathroom. It will also be perfect when caravanning and camping! Simply press down on the centre handle, the four arms open automatically and then lock into place, and the standing drying rack is ready to go! Weighing just 3,6 kg, the LinoPop-Up 140 is considerably light and easy to transport. When unfolded, the one-handed LinoPop-Up 140 rotary clothesline with 14 m line length offers ample space for more than one load on less than one square meter floor. The lines are tiered from inside out so that you can easily reach any line. With a height of 95 cm, the outermost line can be used to dry long laundry items such as bath towels or trousers. The stable arms and the wide base provide a solid footing even when fully loaded. The lines can be easily and conveniently tightened up by pressing the operating handle. When the user-friendly standing rotary dryer is no longer needed, it is just as easy to close as it is to open: simply release the catch with one hand, lift the LinoPop-Up at the same time, and the arms will fold up. Once folded, the LinoPop-Up 140 standing rotary dryer is extremely narrow, only 12 cm, and can be stored in a caravan or camper van, in small bathrooms or in a storage room to save space. Delivery also includes a protective cover to make transport easier and keep the lines clean. Important information - Colour: White with blue accents . Material: Aluminium . Dimensions: 12 x 9 x 147 cm (W x D x H) . Width: 12 cm (when folded) . Length line: 14 m . Weight: 3,6 kg . With a 95 cm outermost line . Can be put up with one hand . With robust rotary arms and a wide base for a secure footing . Stowed away to save space . Easy to transport and assemble . Ideal for use at home and on your travels . Delivery includes a protective cover for easy transport and clean lines at all times