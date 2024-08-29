Leifheit Drying Rack Pegasus 150 Solid Slim

The Pegasus 150 Solid Slim drying rack from Leifheit is a compact clothes dryer. With its folding side wings it offers a lot of space for large and small laundry, while small laundry items like socks can be hanged space saving on the holder for small items. As it is only 55 cm narrow it goes even unfolded through every front or balcony door. This is particularly practical in case of a sudden shower of rain. With its two non-slipping supporting legs it stands sheltered from the wind and sturdy, whether on the balcony, in the garden or on smooth floors. The two side wings expand the drying length of 15 m altogether. Therefore, nearly two loads of laundry can be dried at the same time. Long laundry items have space on the 1,05 m high wings. The Pegasus 150 Solid Slim standing clothes airer is equipped with two holders for small items, which can be fixed on the side of the standing dryer. There, socks, handkerchiefs and pants can be hanged without laundry pins, simply clamp them in. After use, the standing dryer can be stored flat. It is completely rust proof. Important information - Colour: White and blue . Material: Plastic and metal . Dimensions (unfolded): 157 x 55 x 87 cm (W x D x H) . Drying length: 15 metres . Folding side wings . Sturdy, steady airer with 2 non-slipping supporting legs . Space for almost 2 loads of laundry . With 105 cm wings for the drying of long laundry items . Easy to install and to fold . Rust proof . Delivery includes: . 2 x holder for small items