Metaltex Laundry Drying Rack Ciclone Vario 40 m

This Metaltex Ciclone Vario laundry drying rack can simultaneously dry a lot of laundry thanks to its 40-metre drying length. The laundry drying tower is equipped with 6 independent wings for drying sheets, curtains and large towels. In addition, it is partly adjustable in height. The drying tower can be used half or completely opened. When opened half, the rack fits into small spaces such as the bathroom or the dressing room. The drying rack features 2 clothes hanger holders with space for 6 clothes hangers. The Ciclone Vario is a robust laundry drying tower and easy to handle. It is made of aluminium with metal racks with an anti-static Epotherm coating. Epotherm is an exclusive surface treatment that gives the product a better strength and longer service life, even for outdoor use. The drying tower does not crack, rust or peel. It is recommended to store the drying tower indoors after outdoor use. The laundry drying tower folds quickly and fits easily in a small space of 10 cm wide. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Steel with Epotherm coating . Dimensions (open): 78 x 72 x 137 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (folded): 78 x 7.7 x 137 cm (L x W x H) . Drying length: 40 m . Partially adjustable in height . Can be used half or completely opened . With clothes hanger holders . Fits in small spaces . Rust- and UV-resistant