Leifheit Retractable Clothesline Rollfix 210 Longline 83040

This Leifheit retractable clothesline Rollfix 210 Longline is an ideal, space-saving solution for drying 2 washer loads. It has five tear proof lines made of polyester that are continuously extendable to a length of up to 4 metres. It is delivered with two hooks for the opposite wall and can be installed virtually anywhere, be it on a long narrow balcony or in the bathroom. A total drying length of 20 metres can be reached for two loads of laundry. The big advantage of the Leifheit Rollfix 210 is that it takes up nearly no space after use. Simply unhook the end and the line retraction mechanism will take the lines in. For keeping the lines taught you can simply use the control knob. Mounting accessories are included in delivery. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Plastic . Drying length: 20 m . Five tear-proof lines that can be extended to up to 4 metres . For 2 washer loads . No sagging lines