Marketplace.
image 1 of Leifheit Drying Tower Classic Tower 270 Black
image 1 of Leifheit Drying Tower Classic Tower 270 Blackimage 2 of Leifheit Drying Tower Classic Tower 270 Blackimage 3 of Leifheit Drying Tower Classic Tower 270 Blackimage 4 of Leifheit Drying Tower Classic Tower 270 Black

Leifheit Drying Tower Classic Tower 270 Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£91.99

£91.99/each

Leifheit Drying Tower Classic Tower 270 Black
With its modern black design, the Classic Tower 270 drying tower from Leifheit is an ideal choice for families with limited drying space! Space-saving: The drying tower takes up only 68x68 cm of floor space and therefore can be placed anywhere, such as in a tight bathroom, a narrow corridor or outside on a small balcony. Large drying space: With 3 tiers, this laundry rack offers 27 metres of line length for drying and enough drying space for up to 3 washing machine loads. Flexible wheels: The drying rack is equipped with 4 smooth-running wheels that can be rotated 360¬∫. So you can move it in all directions even when it‚Äôs fully loaded with laundry. Foldable design: Since the racks of each tier can be folded down in half, the standing drying rack can also be used on just one side whilst placed directly against the wall or radiator. It can also be folded flatly, fitting effortlessly between the wall and the cabinet when not in use. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Metal, plastic . Dimensions (unfolded): 68 x 68 x 126 cm (L x W x H) . Size (folded): 4.2 x 126 cm (W x H) . Drying length: 27 m . Foldable . 3 tiers of racks that can be folded down in half for use on one side . With fold-down racks also perfect for long laundry . Space for up to 3 washing machine loads . With 4 wheels that can turn 360¬∞

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here