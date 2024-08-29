Leifheit Drying Tower Classic Tower 270 Black

With its modern black design, the Classic Tower 270 drying tower from Leifheit is an ideal choice for families with limited drying space! Space-saving: The drying tower takes up only 68x68 cm of floor space and therefore can be placed anywhere, such as in a tight bathroom, a narrow corridor or outside on a small balcony. Large drying space: With 3 tiers, this laundry rack offers 27 metres of line length for drying and enough drying space for up to 3 washing machine loads. Flexible wheels: The drying rack is equipped with 4 smooth-running wheels that can be rotated 360¬∫. So you can move it in all directions even when it‚Äôs fully loaded with laundry. Foldable design: Since the racks of each tier can be folded down in half, the standing drying rack can also be used on just one side whilst placed directly against the wall or radiator. It can also be folded flatly, fitting effortlessly between the wall and the cabinet when not in use. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Metal, plastic . Dimensions (unfolded): 68 x 68 x 126 cm (L x W x H) . Size (folded): 4.2 x 126 cm (W x H) . Drying length: 27 m . Foldable . 3 tiers of racks that can be folded down in half for use on one side . With fold-down racks also perfect for long laundry . Space for up to 3 washing machine loads . With 4 wheels that can turn 360¬∞