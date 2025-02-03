Marketplace.
image 1 of Towel Rack with Hooks Silver 56x16x72 cm Aluminium

Towel Rack with Hooks Silver 56x16x72 cm Aluminium

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Towel Rack with Hooks Silver 56x16x72 cm Aluminium
The trendy towel rack features a minimalist design, creating a simplistic and comfortable atmosphere in your bathroom. Sturdy frame: The aluminium frame of this towel holder ensures sturdiness and stability. Multiple usage: This towel ladder with 4 rods and 4 hooks provides a hanging place for towels and also can be used to hang other smaller objects, making your house tidier and more beautiful. Also, the rod spacing ensures good ventilation and cleanliness. Space-saving design: The towel shelf adopts wall-mounted design, which makes full use of your room space and provides you with extra storage space. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Aluminium, PS (polystyrene) . Dimensions: 56 x 16 x 72 cm (W x D x H) . Wall mounting . Assembly required: Yes
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here