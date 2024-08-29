Leifheit Rotary Clothesline Linomatic 400

The Leifheit Linomatic 400 rotary clothesline is equipped with the proven Leifheit line retraction mechanism and has a light, open design with fresh turquoise highlights. Like all Linomatic rotary airers, the lines are encased in the arms when retracted, and thus protected from grime and the weather. When closing the Linomatic they vanish and at the next use they open automatically, and remain dry and clean at all times. An additional advantage: the laundry dries naturally in the wind at no additional energy costs. Thanks to the Easy-Lift System this clothesline can be opened and closed easily, with up to 40 % less effort. Simply pull the tensioning line and the lines open, again and again. Because of the small locking units the lines remain taut even after years of use. The rotary airer offers 40 m line length for up to four machine loads of laundry. The Linomatic will give you ample drying space even in small gardens on patios. It is large enough for bigger laundry items like bed linens, tablecloths and bath towels. All used materials are weatherproof and UV-resistant. A ground sleeve is included in delivery. Important information - Colour: Silver, green . Material: Aluminium . Line length: 40 m . Pole diameter: 50 mm . Line length (each): Maximum 1,86 m . Rotary clothesline with proven line retraction mechanism . When retracted, the lines are encased in the arms and thus protected from grime . With Easy-Lift-System for effortless opening and closing . Weatherproof and UV-resistant . Delivery includes: . 1 x ground sleeve . ground anchors . 15 x clothes peg