Leifheit Rotary Clothesline LinoPush 500 Schwarz 85360

This easy-to-use, basic Leifheit rotary clothesline LinoPush 500 Schwarz will be perfect for drying your laundry outdoors, particularly if space is limited. The umbrella clothesline has space for five washer loads and it is ready to use in just one move. The dryer's four arms can be effortlessly opened without the lines becoming tangled thanks to the sophisticated opening system. The height of the line can be varied optionally between 1. 35 and 1. 8 metres. A total of 12 hooks for clothes hangers are distributed across the four rotary arms, offering additional space for quick and crease-free drying of blouses, shirts and T-shirts. The steel support arms and a solid central pole ensure the rotary is sturdy, even when fully loaded with laundry. Delivery also includes a protective cover and a ground anchor for embedding the drying rack's support in concrete. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Metal . Opens effortlessly thanks to the special mounting system of the arms . Height can be varied optionally between 1.35 m and 1.8 m . Line length: 50 m . Pole diameter: 45 mm . Umbrella clothesline for 5 washer loads . Sturdy and weatherproof . Including a protective cover and a ground anchor