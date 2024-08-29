Marketplace.
image 1 of Metaltex 3-tier Drying Rack Tec Concerto Slim 9.5 m
image 1 of Metaltex 3-tier Drying Rack Tec Concerto Slim 9.5 mimage 2 of Metaltex 3-tier Drying Rack Tec Concerto Slim 9.5 mimage 3 of Metaltex 3-tier Drying Rack Tec Concerto Slim 9.5 mimage 4 of Metaltex 3-tier Drying Rack Tec Concerto Slim 9.5 m

Metaltex 3-tier Drying Rack Tec Concerto Slim 9.5 m

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£56.99

£56.99/each

Metaltex 3-tier Drying Rack Tec Concerto Slim 9.5 m
This Tec Concerto Slim is a 3-tier drying rack from Metaltex with a total of 9,5 meter drying length. The folding laundry dryer has plenty of space for drying your clothes and towels. Meanwhile, with its tower design, it is ideal for small spaces like studios or student dorms. This tower drying rack has a hard epoxy coating that makes it UV- and rust-resistant and anti-static. The black plastic corners ensure the clothes dryer is stable. You can easily fold the rack to a compact size with your foot, and conveniently store it indoors after outdoor use. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Coated metal . Strong epoxy coating . Dimensions: 48 x 47 x 129 cm (W x D x H) . 3-tier slim tubular folding drying rack . Drying length: 9.5 m . With black PP parts . Easy to fold and unfold . Fold it down with your foot

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here