Marketplace.
image 1 of Bamboo Laundry Basket Black 83 L
image 1 of Bamboo Laundry Basket Black 83 Limage 2 of Bamboo Laundry Basket Black 83 Limage 3 of Bamboo Laundry Basket Black 83 Limage 4 of Bamboo Laundry Basket Black 83 L

Bamboo Laundry Basket Black 83 L

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£45.99

£45.99/each

Bamboo Laundry Basket Black 83 L
This bamboo laundry basket is an ideal solution for any household. It keeps your dirty laundry out of sight and makes a decorative addition to your decor at the same time. The interior liner is made of woven fabric, which does not absorb moisture or odours. It is also removable so you can conveniently transport your laundry to the machine. The large volume gives you enough space for organising and storing clothes. Equipped with handles, it can be easily moved around. The bamboo laundry hamper can be dismantled and folded for easy storage. It is a perfect solution for living room, bathroom and bedroom organisation. Additionally, the multifunctional hamper can also be used for storing children's toys. Please note that the actual colour of the laundry bin can differ slightly from the colour in the pictures. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Bamboo, woven fabric . Dimensions: 43.5 x 33.5 x 65.5 cm (W x D x H) . Shape: Rectangular . Capacity: 83 L . With a removable fabric liner . With a handle on the lid . With a handle on each side . With single section . Versatile storage . Lightweight and portable . Collapsible for easy storage . Large volume for organising and storing clothes . Please note: our laundry basket has an open bottom . Assembly required: No

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here