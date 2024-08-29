Bamboo Laundry Basket Black 83 L

This bamboo laundry basket is an ideal solution for any household. It keeps your dirty laundry out of sight and makes a decorative addition to your decor at the same time. The interior liner is made of woven fabric, which does not absorb moisture or odours. It is also removable so you can conveniently transport your laundry to the machine. The large volume gives you enough space for organising and storing clothes. Equipped with handles, it can be easily moved around. The bamboo laundry hamper can be dismantled and folded for easy storage. It is a perfect solution for living room, bathroom and bedroom organisation. Additionally, the multifunctional hamper can also be used for storing children's toys. Please note that the actual colour of the laundry bin can differ slightly from the colour in the pictures. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Bamboo, woven fabric . Dimensions: 43.5 x 33.5 x 65.5 cm (W x D x H) . Shape: Rectangular . Capacity: 83 L . With a removable fabric liner . With a handle on the lid . With a handle on each side . With single section . Versatile storage . Lightweight and portable . Collapsible for easy storage . Large volume for organising and storing clothes . Please note: our laundry basket has an open bottom . Assembly required: No