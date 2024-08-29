Laundry Basket Cedar Wood and Fabric Beige 42x41x64 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep your laundry in one place with our folding laundry basket! Our laundry bin has a strong and stable cedar wooden frame with a fabric bag. The fabric bag is lightweight, hardwearing, removable and easy to wash. This laundry rack can be folded away to save space when not in use. Our laundry box is already assembled; no assembly is required. Important information - Colour: Beige . Material: Cedar wood frame and fabric basket . Dimensions: 42 x 41 x 64 cm (L x W x H) . No assembly required . Fabric: Polypropylene: 100%

Keep your laundry in one place with our folding laundry basket! Our laundry bin has a strong and stable cedar wooden frame with a fabric bag. The fabric bag is lightweight, hardwearing, removable and easy to wash. This laundry rack can be folded away to save space when not in use. Our laundry box is already assembled; no assembly is required. Important information - Colour: Beige . Material: Cedar wood frame and fabric basket . Dimensions: 42 x 41 x 64 cm (L x W x H) . No assembly required . Fabric: Polypropylene: 100%

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.