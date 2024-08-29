Marketplace.
image 1 of Vintage Wall Clock with Quartz Movement Metal 80 cm XXL
image 1 of Vintage Wall Clock with Quartz Movement Metal 80 cm XXLimage 2 of Vintage Wall Clock with Quartz Movement Metal 80 cm XXLimage 3 of Vintage Wall Clock with Quartz Movement Metal 80 cm XXLimage 4 of Vintage Wall Clock with Quartz Movement Metal 80 cm XXLimage 5 of Vintage Wall Clock with Quartz Movement Metal 80 cm XXL

Vintage Wall Clock with Quartz Movement Metal 80 cm XXL

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£98.99

£98.99/each

Vintage Wall Clock with Quartz Movement Metal 80 cm XXL
Our antique wall clock will make a great addition to your home decor! The clock has a sturdy metal frame and is highly durable. Equipped with high-quality quartz movements, the clock is highly accurate at keeping time. The Roman numerals add to the clock's vintage style. It can be easily hung onto the wall. The clock will give a neat and tidy look to your interior. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Metal frame . Overall diameter: 80 cm . Requires 1 AA battery (not included)

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here