Storage Baskets 2 pcs Beige and White √ò24x18 cm Cotton

These storage baskets impress you with their modern design and are therefore not only practical but also a real eye-catcher in any room. Durable material: The fruit basket is crafted from woven cotton ropes, known for their breathability, softness, and exceptional durability. Space-saving design: The foldable design allows for easy storage when not in use, making the collapsible storage basket ideal for small living spaces. Easy transport: Equipped with two sturdy handles, this cotton woven basket offers a comfortable grip and effortless transportation. Versatile baskets: The decorative storage baskets are versatile. They can be used as fruit baskets, egg baskets, vegetable baskets in the kitchen, storage baskets for keys, sunglasses on the shelf, jewellery baskets on the bedside table, or toy baskets in the living room. Good to know:Upon receiving the baskets, we recommend stuffing them with items like pillows to restore their shape or using an iron to reshape them as needed. To make the baskets last longer, avoid machine washing as it could deform them. Instead, gently wash the baskets by hand when needed. Important information - Colour: Beige and white . Material: 100% cotton . Dimensions: 24 x 18 cm (Diameter x H) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Storage basket