Rotating Sprinklers 4 pcs Green and Black 16x13.5x25.5 cm ABS&PP

These rotating sprinklers bring convenient and efficient garden irrigation while saving you more time and energy for things you want to do! Durable material: The water sprinkler is made of ABS and PP. Polypropylene (PP) is a popular plastic and one of the most used materials in various accessories. It's lightweight, tough, and resistant to impact. 360¬∞ rotation: The 3-arm lawn sprinkler can be 360¬∞ rotated, so you can water any corner of your garden. The irrigation area is related to water pressure. The higher the water pressure, the larger the irrigation area. Its fine spray mist can provide more even coverage for your garden. Stable connection: The spike can be inserted into the uneven or sloping ground deeply and firmly to get good stability, which prevents the garden sprinkler from shaking or falling down due to the water pressure. Wide applications: The spray sprinkler has 2 kinds of connections: quick connector and threaded connector, making it suitable for many different scenarios. You can use it for gardening, watering, cleaning, washing, building cooling as well as water playing for children in the summer. Important information - Colour: Green and black . Material: ABS, polypropylene (PP) . Overall dimensions (each): 16 x 13.5 x 25.5 cm (L x W x H) . Threaded connector diameter: 21.5 mm . Working pressure: 2-5 bar (29-72.5 PSI) . Jet radius: 6-8 m