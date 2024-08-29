Garden Hose with Fitting Set Green 0.5" 10 m PVC

This garden hose with fitting set is designed for daily plant breeding and garden irrigation in farms or garden centres. Durable material: The hose pipe is made of PVC. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) allows the hose to work generally in extreme weather with its weather and UV resistance. It is also oil and abrasion-resistant, providing a long-time service. Efficient irrigation: The water hose offers enough length for covering a large scope of plants or crops for even watering. Convenient accessories: The PVC pipe comes with a 4-piece fitting set. 1 quick coupler to stop the water flow when the spray nozzle is disconnected, 1 quick coupler to fit a standard end of the hose, 1 spray nozzle for adjusting the water jet individually, and 1 tap connector. It is designed to provide a complete solution for irrigation. Easy storage: The garden pipe is flexible and can resist twisting or kinking during use. Thanks to the lightweight design, it is easy to store and transport too. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) . Length: 10 m . Thickness: 1.8 mm . Inner diameter: 0.5" (12 mm) . Outer diameter: 0.6" (15.6 mm) . Tap connector inner diameter: 1.9 cm . Tap connector outer diameter: 3 cm . 3-layer reinforced fabric . Working pressure range: 6~18 bar (87~261 PSI) . Operating temperature range: -10~60 degrees . Delivery contains: . 1 x Spray nozzle . 1 x Tap connector . 1 x Quick coupler (stop) . 1 x Quick coupler (standard)