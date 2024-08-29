Marketplace.
image 1 of Garden Hose with Fitting Set Green 0.5" 10 m PVC
image 1 of Garden Hose with Fitting Set Green 0.5" 10 m PVCimage 2 of Garden Hose with Fitting Set Green 0.5" 10 m PVCimage 3 of Garden Hose with Fitting Set Green 0.5" 10 m PVCimage 4 of Garden Hose with Fitting Set Green 0.5" 10 m PVCimage 5 of Garden Hose with Fitting Set Green 0.5" 10 m PVC

Garden Hose with Fitting Set Green 0.5" 10 m PVC

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£21.99

£21.99/each

Garden Hose with Fitting Set Green 0.5" 10 m PVC
This garden hose with fitting set is designed for daily plant breeding and garden irrigation in farms or garden centres. Durable material: The hose pipe is made of PVC. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) allows the hose to work generally in extreme weather with its weather and UV resistance. It is also oil and abrasion-resistant, providing a long-time service. Efficient irrigation: The water hose offers enough length for covering a large scope of plants or crops for even watering. Convenient accessories: The PVC pipe comes with a 4-piece fitting set. 1 quick coupler to stop the water flow when the spray nozzle is disconnected, 1 quick coupler to fit a standard end of the hose, 1 spray nozzle for adjusting the water jet individually, and 1 tap connector. It is designed to provide a complete solution for irrigation. Easy storage: The garden pipe is flexible and can resist twisting or kinking during use. Thanks to the lightweight design, it is easy to store and transport too. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) . Length: 10 m . Thickness: 1.8 mm . Inner diameter: 0.5" (12 mm) . Outer diameter: 0.6" (15.6 mm) . Tap connector inner diameter: 1.9 cm . Tap connector outer diameter: 3 cm . 3-layer reinforced fabric . Working pressure range: 6~18 bar (87~261 PSI) . Operating temperature range: -10~60 degrees . Delivery contains: . 1 x Spray nozzle . 1 x Tap connector . 1 x Quick coupler (stop) . 1 x Quick coupler (standard)

View all Garden Tools & Power Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here