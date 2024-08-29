Hybrid Air Hose Black 0.6" 10 m Rubber and PVC

This hybrid air hose will be ideal if you are looking for an air hose for your compressor. Durable material: This air compressor hose is made of rubber and PVC and is lightweight, flexible, and hard-wearing. High strength: This pneumatic hose with a 9,5 mm inner diameter and 15 mm outer diameter provides a maximum working pressure of up to 20 bar and a maximum bursting pressure of 55 bar. Easy storage: The blended structure of rubber and PVC gives the compressor hose good flexibility in cold weather and makes it easy to roll and store. Wide applications: The air hose pipe is ready for use when connected to an air compressor. It is suitable for air spanners, air spray guns, air nail guns, and other tools that require compressed air. Important information - Colour: Black . Air hose material: Rubber, PVC . Air hose length: 10 m . Outer diameter: 0.6" (15 mm) . Inner diameter: 0.4" (9.5 mm) . Maximum working pressure: 20 bar (300 PSI) . Maximum bursting pressure: 55 bar (800 PSI) . Minimum operating temperature: -20 degrees . Maximum operating temperature: 60 degrees