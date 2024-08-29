HI Garden Hose 20 m Green

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This Garden Hose from HI is an ideal choice for your garden irrigation. Made of PVC material, this water hose is longlasting. These materials enable the hose to withstand the pressure of 20 bars. The hose has a length of 2 m, which makes it extra practical and allowing you to water your garden easily! The irrigation hose is delivered with two universal tap connectors and an adjustable nozzle. Important information - Colour: Green and orange . Material: PVC . Dimensions: 1.3 x 200 cm (Dia. x L) . Allowable pressure: 20 bars . UV resistant: Resistant to hot water up to 50¬∞C . Free of barium and cadmium . Waterstop . Delivery contains: . 2 x Hose connector . 1 x Adjustable nozzle

