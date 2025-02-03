Storage Basket White √ò40x35 cm Cotton

This storage basket with tassel impresses you with its stylish design and is therefore not only practical but also a real eye-catcher in any room. Durable material: The woven basket is crafted from woven cotton ropes, known for their breathability, softness, and exceptional durability. Space-saving design: The foldable design allows for easy storage when not in use, making the collapsible storage basket ideal for small living spaces. Easy transport: Equipped with two sturdy handles, this blanket basket offers a comfortable grip and effortless transportation. Versatile basket: The decorative storage basket is versatile. It can be used to store your clothes, towels, blankets, children's toys, or other household items, helping to maintain a tidy and organised living space. Good to know:Upon receiving the basket, we recommend stuffing it with items like pillows to restore its shape or using an iron to reshape it as needed. To make the basket last longer, avoid machine washing as it could deform it. Instead, gently wash the basket by hand when needed. Important information - Colour: White . Material: 100% cotton . Dimensions: 40 x 35 cm (Diameter x H)

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)