Wall Clock with Spoon and Fork Design Silver 31 cm Aluminium

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Decorate your kitchen or eating area with this attention-grabbing wall clock. This wall clock is decorated with forks and spoons, making it an attractive piece for your interior. The clock dial is located at the centre of the circle with clear numbers so that you can tell the time quickly and easily. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Aluminium . Diameter: 31 cm . Requires 1 AA battery (not included) . Max. loading capacity: 110 kg

Decorate your kitchen or eating area with this attention-grabbing wall clock. This wall clock is decorated with forks and spoons, making it an attractive piece for your interior. The clock dial is located at the centre of the circle with clear numbers so that you can tell the time quickly and easily. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Aluminium . Diameter: 31 cm . Requires 1 AA battery (not included) . Max. loading capacity: 110 kg

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.