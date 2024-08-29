Marketplace.
image 1 of 3D Wall Clock Modern Design Silver 100 cm XXL
image 1 of 3D Wall Clock Modern Design Silver 100 cm XXLimage 2 of 3D Wall Clock Modern Design Silver 100 cm XXLimage 3 of 3D Wall Clock Modern Design Silver 100 cm XXLimage 4 of 3D Wall Clock Modern Design Silver 100 cm XXLimage 5 of 3D Wall Clock Modern Design Silver 100 cm XXL

3D Wall Clock Modern Design Silver 100 cm XXL

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£19.99

£19.99/each

3D Wall Clock Modern Design Silver 100 cm XXL
This extra-large 3D wall clock is an excellent addition to your room decor! The clock features a 3D effect and is meant to be the focal point of your interior. It is also a DIY item, allowing you to choose the clock size according to your needs or preference. The clock has a shiny look, adding to its attractive design. The clock gives a neat and tidy look to your room. The installation is also easy! Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) . Overall diameter (assembled): 100 cm . Hour hand length: 23.5 cm . Minute hand length: 31.5 cm . Requires 1 AA battery (not included) . Max. loading capacity: 110 kg

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here