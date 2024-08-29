Marketplace.
image 1 of Wall Mounted Coat Rack 80x30 cm Tempered Glass Brick Wall
image 1 of Wall Mounted Coat Rack 80x30 cm Tempered Glass Brick Wallimage 2 of Wall Mounted Coat Rack 80x30 cm Tempered Glass Brick Wallimage 3 of Wall Mounted Coat Rack 80x30 cm Tempered Glass Brick Wallimage 4 of Wall Mounted Coat Rack 80x30 cm Tempered Glass Brick Wall

Wall Mounted Coat Rack 80x30 cm Tempered Glass Brick Wall

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£23.99

£23.99/each

Wall Mounted Coat Rack 80x30 cm Tempered Glass Brick Wall
This wall mounted coat rack makes a decorative as well as practical addition to your living space. Sturdy coat rack: The coat rack is made of tempered glass and metal, which is durable and sturdy. Widely application: Each coat hanger is equipped with 4 coat hooks for hanging bags, coats, umbrellas, pendants, keys and more. It can greatly save your room space and keep your home organized. You can install it in different places. Decoration function: With brick wall design, this wall coat hook is an excellent way to add heartwarming decoration to your living space. Important information - Material: Tempered glass, metal . Size: 80 x 30 cm (L x W) . Glass thickness: 4 mm . With brick wall design . Round grinding . Includes 4 hooks . Suitable to be wall mounted . Assembly required: Yes

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here