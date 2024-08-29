3D Wall Clock Modern Design Silver 100 cm XXL

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This extra-large 3D wall clock is an excellent addition to your room decor! The clock features a 3D effect and is meant to be the focal point of your interior. It is also a DIY item, allowing you to choose the clock size according to your needs or preference. The clock has a shiny look, adding to its attractive design. The clock gives a neat and tidy look to your room. The installation is also easy! Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) . Overall diameter (assembled): 100 cm . Hour hand length: 23.5 cm . Minute hand length: 31.5 cm . Requires 1 AA battery (not included) . Max. loading capacity: 110 kg

This extra-large 3D wall clock is an excellent addition to your room decor! The clock features a 3D effect and is meant to be the focal point of your interior. It is also a DIY item, allowing you to choose the clock size according to your needs or preference. The clock has a shiny look, adding to its attractive design. The clock gives a neat and tidy look to your room. The installation is also easy! Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) . Overall diameter (assembled): 100 cm . Hour hand length: 23.5 cm . Minute hand length: 31.5 cm . Requires 1 AA battery (not included) . Max. loading capacity: 110 kg

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.