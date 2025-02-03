Marketplace.
image 1 of FMD Wall-mounted Coat Rack 72x29.3x34.5 cm White

FMD Wall-mounted Coat Rack 72x29.3x34.5 cm White

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

FMD Wall-mounted Coat Rack 72x29.3x34.5 cm White
The FMD modernistic wall-mounted coat rack will be an asset to your hallway. It has a sleek, modern design with four hooks, a hanging bar, and a shelf, and provides ample space for coats, scarves, hats, as well as other accessories. The coat hook from FMD is made of durable melamine-covered chipboard in an understated white colour which enables it to suit any interior style. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Melamine-covered chipboard . Dimensions: 72 x 29.3 x 34.5 cm (L x W x H) . Contemporary coat rack with four hooks, a hanging bar, and a shelf . Made in Germany
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here