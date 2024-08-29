Wall-mounted Coat Rack with 6 Hooks 120x40 cm LOVE LIVE

With its vintage-style print reading "If you love the life you live you will live a life of love", this wall-mounted coat rack with 6 hooks will become a real eye-catcher that your guests will immediately notice. The coat rack is made of MDF board, which is very sturdy. Designed with two rows of three exquisite metal hooks, the coat rack has ample space for your coats, bags, scarves, hats or other small items. With two attachment points on the back, the coat rack can be easily mounted onto the wall. The assembly is easy. Delivery also includes the required mounting materials. Important information - Colour: Black and white . Material: MDF board + metal hooks . Size: 40 x 120 cm (W x H) . With 1 board and 6 hooks . Easy to assemble . Delivery includes mounting materials