Marketplace.
image 1 of Luggage Rack with Coat Hangers & Mirror Wall Mounted Aluminium
image 1 of Luggage Rack with Coat Hangers & Mirror Wall Mounted Aluminiumimage 2 of Luggage Rack with Coat Hangers & Mirror Wall Mounted Aluminiumimage 3 of Luggage Rack with Coat Hangers & Mirror Wall Mounted Aluminiumimage 4 of Luggage Rack with Coat Hangers & Mirror Wall Mounted Aluminiumimage 5 of Luggage Rack with Coat Hangers & Mirror Wall Mounted Aluminium

Luggage Rack with Coat Hangers & Mirror Wall Mounted Aluminium

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£158.99

£158.99/each

Luggage Rack with Coat Hangers & Mirror Wall Mounted Aluminium
This luggage rack with coat hangers and mirror has a brass finish that is an ideal choice for your bathroom, bedroom, or cloakroom. Durable material: The luggage rack is made of aluminium, making it durable and long-lasting. Space-saving: This luggage rack features a single shelf and multiple sliding hooks, which can adjust the distance between hooks, allowing you to customise it for hanging hats, clothes, or towels according to your needs. Practical design: The mirror is adjustable, allowing you to customise it according to your needs. The circular hooks, with their finely polished surface, protect delicate fabrics from scratching and add a refreshing touch to your hallway. Slatted design: The top shelf has a slatted design, making it ventilated and allowing water flow that is good for drying damp towels. Wide applications: This shelf is ideal for use as a hallway luggage rack or bathroom towel rack. It can keep your living space tidy and organised. Important information - Colour: Brass . Material: Aluminium . Overall dimensions: 47 x 23 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Inner size of mirror: 28 cm (Diameter) . Loading capacity: 20 kg . Mirror can adjust angles from 0 to 45 degrees . Number of movable hooks: 6 . Wall mounted . Mounting accessories included . Assembly required: Yes

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here