Luggage Rack with Coat Hangers & Mirror Wall Mounted Aluminium

This luggage rack with coat hangers and mirror has a brass finish that is an ideal choice for your bathroom, bedroom, or cloakroom. Durable material: The luggage rack is made of aluminium, making it durable and long-lasting. Space-saving: This luggage rack features a single shelf and multiple sliding hooks, which can adjust the distance between hooks, allowing you to customise it for hanging hats, clothes, or towels according to your needs. Practical design: The mirror is adjustable, allowing you to customise it according to your needs. The circular hooks, with their finely polished surface, protect delicate fabrics from scratching and add a refreshing touch to your hallway. Slatted design: The top shelf has a slatted design, making it ventilated and allowing water flow that is good for drying damp towels. Wide applications: This shelf is ideal for use as a hallway luggage rack or bathroom towel rack. It can keep your living space tidy and organised. Important information - Colour: Brass . Material: Aluminium . Overall dimensions: 47 x 23 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Inner size of mirror: 28 cm (Diameter) . Loading capacity: 20 kg . Mirror can adjust angles from 0 to 45 degrees . Number of movable hooks: 6 . Wall mounted . Mounting accessories included . Assembly required: Yes