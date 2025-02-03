Marketplace.
image 1 of FMD Wall-mounted Coat Rack 4 Open Compartments White

FMD Wall-mounted Coat Rack 4 Open Compartments White

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

FMD Wall-mounted Coat Rack 4 Open Compartments White
This coat rack from FMD is a perfect place to hang your coats and embellish a boring hallway by displaying knick-knacks on it! The storage organiser is equipped with four open compartments as well as 3 hooks. With a simple and classic design, this coat rack can perfectly match complement any entryway, hallway, or room where you need some extra storage. The modern coat rack is made of durable melamine-covered chipboard, and can easily be combined with the other furniture pieces from FMD. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Melamine covered chipboard . Dimensions: 16 x 101.5 x 81 cm (L x W x H) . With 4 open compartments . Number of coat hooks: 3 . Delivery includes the shelf only . Made in Germany
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here