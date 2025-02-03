Marketplace.
image 1 of Wardrobe Coat Hooks 4 pcs Silver Aluminium

Wardrobe Coat Hooks 4 pcs Silver Aluminium

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Wardrobe Coat Hooks 4 pcs Silver Aluminium
This coat rack, decorated with beautiful antlers, will make a decorative as well as practical addition to your room. With an invisible mounting system, the coat rack serves as an ideal place to hang your coats, hats, bags, scarves etc. Made of high-quality aluminium with polished finish, this coat rack has a sturdy structure and is extremely durable. It has 6 hooks to hang something you love. This coat rack will suit any decor and turn an empty wall or dull wardrobe into a feature! Delivery includes 4 racks. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Aluminium with polished finish . Dimensions: 49 x 9 x 18 cm (W x D x H) . With 6 hooks . Easy to clean . Delivery includes 4 racks
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here