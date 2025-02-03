Luggage Rack with Coat Hangers Wall Mounted Aluminium

This luggage rack with coat hangers is an ideal choice for your bathroom, bedroom, or cloakroom. Durable material: The luggage rack is made of aluminium, making it durable and long-lasting. Space-saving: This luggage rack features a single shelf and multiple sliding hooks, which can adjust the distance between hooks, allowing you to customise it for hanging hats, clothes, or towels according to your needs. Practical design: The circular hooks, with their finely polished surface, protect delicate fabrics from scratching and add a refreshing touch to your hallway. Slatted design: The top shelf has a slatted design, making it ventilated and allowing water flow that is good for drying damp towels. Wide applications: This shelf is ideal for use as a hallway luggage rack or bathroom towel rack. It can keep your living space tidy and organised. Important information - Colour: Brass . Material: Aluminium . Overall dimensions: 67 x 32 x 20 cm (L x W x H) . Loading capacity: 20 kg . Number of movable hooks: 8 . Wall mounted . Mounting accessories included . Assembly required: Yes

